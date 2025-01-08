Left Menu

Telangana Prison Admissions Surge, Focus on NDPS Cases

Prison admissions in Telangana rose significantly in 2024, largely due to an increase in NDPS Act cases. The Telangana Government's drive against drug abuse contributed to this rise. Male and female admissions increased, while transgender admissions declined. A new prisons act is also being drafted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:08 IST
Telangana Prison Admissions Surge, Focus on NDPS Cases
  • Country:
  • India

The total prison admissions in Telangana have seen a marked increase in 2024, particularly among those booked under the NDPS Act. This rise comes amidst the government's ongoing campaign against drug abuse, resulting in a notable spike in the incarceration of drug offenders.

Telangana's Director General of Prisons, Soumya Mishra, reported that 41,138 individuals were admitted in 2024 compared to 31,428 the previous year, with male and female admissions both increasing. However, transgender admissions have decreased.

In response to a legal query involving actor Allu Arjun, who was briefly jailed, the department clarified adherence to prison rules. Plans for new de-addiction centers and a jail museum are underway, alongside efforts to replace the outdated Prisons Act of 1894.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025