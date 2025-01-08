Telangana Prison Admissions Surge, Focus on NDPS Cases

The total prison admissions in Telangana have seen a marked increase in 2024, particularly among those booked under the NDPS Act. This rise comes amidst the government's ongoing campaign against drug abuse, resulting in a notable spike in the incarceration of drug offenders.

Telangana's Director General of Prisons, Soumya Mishra, reported that 41,138 individuals were admitted in 2024 compared to 31,428 the previous year, with male and female admissions both increasing. However, transgender admissions have decreased.

In response to a legal query involving actor Allu Arjun, who was briefly jailed, the department clarified adherence to prison rules. Plans for new de-addiction centers and a jail museum are underway, alongside efforts to replace the outdated Prisons Act of 1894.

(With inputs from agencies.)