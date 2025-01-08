Dismissal Drama: Officer Loses Job Over Hidden Offspring

An assistant commissioner in the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body has been dismissed for allegedly concealing the existence of a third child. This action reportedly violated Maharashtra Civil Services rules mandating a two-child norm, enforcement that cost him his job just a month ahead of his retirement.

The decision to terminate Srinivas Dangat's services was taken by PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, with the official order issued on January 7. Dangat, who vehemently denied concealing information about his third child, announced plans to challenge the dismissal through an appeal to the appropriate authorities.

Dangat joined PCMC as a clerk in 1989 and, after passing an examination, rose through the ranks to become an assistant commissioner. Despite his claim of having informed PCMC about the birth of his third child in 2011, an inquiry was initiated due to his failure to submit an affidavit as required under the Civil Services rules.

