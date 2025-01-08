Left Menu

Dismissal Drama: Officer Loses Job Over Hidden Offspring

An assistant commissioner in the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body was terminated for hiding a third child, violating Maharashtra's two-child norm rules. The officer denied wrongdoing, claiming transparent disclosure. Following an internal investigation, his dismissal came just before retirement. He plans to appeal the decision with higher authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:43 IST
Dismissal Drama: Officer Loses Job Over Hidden Offspring
officer
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant commissioner in the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body has been dismissed for allegedly concealing the existence of a third child. This action reportedly violated Maharashtra Civil Services rules mandating a two-child norm, enforcement that cost him his job just a month ahead of his retirement.

The decision to terminate Srinivas Dangat's services was taken by PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, with the official order issued on January 7. Dangat, who vehemently denied concealing information about his third child, announced plans to challenge the dismissal through an appeal to the appropriate authorities.

Dangat joined PCMC as a clerk in 1989 and, after passing an examination, rose through the ranks to become an assistant commissioner. Despite his claim of having informed PCMC about the birth of his third child in 2011, an inquiry was initiated due to his failure to submit an affidavit as required under the Civil Services rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025