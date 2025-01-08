Left Menu

Legal Showdown: Bhagat Singh's Legacy Sparks Defamation Battle

Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi, chairman of the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, has filed a legal notice against Tariq Majeed for defamation. The notice demands Rs 50 crore and an apology after Majeed accused Qureshi of foreign funding and labeled Bhagat Singh as a 'criminal'. This defamation case highlights ideological disputes over Bhagat Singh's legacy.

Bhagat Singh
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Wednesday, Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi, the chairman of a Lahore-based non-profit, sent a legal notice to Tariq Majeed, a retired Pakistani military official, demanding Rs 50 crore in damages. The notice also seeks an unconditional apology after Majeed accused Qureshi of receiving foreign funding and labelled freedom fighter Bhagat Singh as a 'criminal'.

Qureshi's legal representative, Advocate Khalid Zaman Khan, emphasized his client's patriotism, stating that Qureshi is dedicated to the betterment of Pakistan and India, living modestly and never accepting foreign funds. The notice challenges Majeed's allegations, referencing historical praise for Singh by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Tariq Majeed, also accused of using derogatory language in a report to the Lahore High Court, risks civil and criminal proceedings should he fail to comply with the demands. The controversy underscores ongoing disputes regarding Bhagat Singh's historical role, especially after Majeed's report influenced the decision not to name a Lahore landmark after Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

