In a bold move, Ukraine launched a strike on a strategically significant oil depot in Russia, setting it ablaze. The depot, serving a Russian airbase known for nuclear bombers, found itself engulfed in flames following a 'mass drone attack' as reported by Russian Governor Roman Busargin.

Footage showing thick smoke clouds emerging from the burning site in Engels, verified through satellite imagery, illustrates the escalation. The Ukrainian military aims to disrupt Russian strategic aviation, reducing their offensive capabilities against Ukraine and its civilians.

The ongoing confrontation has seen both nations deploying advanced weaponry, including U.S. and British missiles by Ukraine, met by Russia's new hypersonic missile threats. Despite the rising tensions, Russian officials maintain assurance of adequate resources to manage the unfolding situation.

