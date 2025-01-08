Left Menu

Truth Prevails: Panigrahy Acquitted in Cheating Cases

Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy, BJP MP from Berhampur, has been acquitted in three more cheating cases by a special court in Odisha due to lack of evidence. Previously arrested for a job scam, Panigrahy was expelled from BJD and later joined BJP, where he secured the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:52 IST
Truth Prevails: Panigrahy Acquitted in Cheating Cases
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy of Berhampur was acquitted in three additional cheating cases by a special court in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday. The acquittal came as the court found insufficient evidence to sustain the accusations against him.

The MP had faced a total of five cheating cases, filed between 2020 and 2022, when he was a local BJD MLA. These cases, registered at Baidyanathpur and Golanthara police stations, accused him of accepting money in exchange for job promises. His counsel, Deepak Patnaik, announced Panigrahy's acquittal in all the cases, declaring it as a victory for truth.

Despite the celebratory mood among his supporters, Panigrahy still faces ongoing trials in Bhubaneswar related to corruption and cybercrime. Arrested by the Crime Branch in December 2020 for his participation in a job scam, he was expelled from the BJD for alleged misconduct but joined the BJP before the 2024 elections, winning the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025