Truth Prevails: Panigrahy Acquitted in Cheating Cases

BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy of Berhampur was acquitted in three additional cheating cases by a special court in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday. The acquittal came as the court found insufficient evidence to sustain the accusations against him.

The MP had faced a total of five cheating cases, filed between 2020 and 2022, when he was a local BJD MLA. These cases, registered at Baidyanathpur and Golanthara police stations, accused him of accepting money in exchange for job promises. His counsel, Deepak Patnaik, announced Panigrahy's acquittal in all the cases, declaring it as a victory for truth.

Despite the celebratory mood among his supporters, Panigrahy still faces ongoing trials in Bhubaneswar related to corruption and cybercrime. Arrested by the Crime Branch in December 2020 for his participation in a job scam, he was expelled from the BJD for alleged misconduct but joined the BJP before the 2024 elections, winning the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)