Massive Explosive Cache Seized in Anti-Naxal Operation in Bihar
Security forces in Bihar seized a large cache of explosive-making materials in the Gaya district during an anti-Naxal operation. Acting on a tip-off, Bihar Police, CRPF, and SSB raided a forest area where explosives like IEDs and landmines were being manufactured by Maoists.
- Country:
- India
Security forces in Bihar achieved a significant breakthrough in anti-Naxal operations with the seizure of a large cache of explosive-making materials in Gaya district on Wednesday. Officials report that a special team, comprising members of the Bihar Police, CRPF, and SSB, acted on a tip-off and conducted a successful raid in the Tarchuna forest.
The raid uncovered an alarming array of explosive items including eight cylinders, 15 pressure cookers, 35 batteries, 84 steel containers, and a variety of other components deemed crucial in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and landmines. These were discovered in a cave-like section of the forest, believed to be used by Maoists as a clandestine workshop.
This discovery marks the first time such a significant quantity of raw materials used for explosives has been recovered in the region, according to a statement by Gaya Police. Authorities underscore the find's critical implications for ongoing efforts to disrupt Maoist operations and enhance regional security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice on the Horizon: Syria's New Cooperation with UN War Crimes Investigation
Operation Mahila Suraksha: Ensuring Women's Safety on Trains
Race Against Time: Borewell Rescue Operations in Rajasthan
Rajasthan: Operation to rescue 3.5-year-old girl from borewell in Kotputli enters Day 3
UAE: Emarat, Lootah Biofuels sign MoU to enhance cooperation in renewable energy