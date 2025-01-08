Left Menu

Massive Explosive Cache Seized in Anti-Naxal Operation in Bihar

Security forces in Bihar seized a large cache of explosive-making materials in the Gaya district during an anti-Naxal operation. Acting on a tip-off, Bihar Police, CRPF, and SSB raided a forest area where explosives like IEDs and landmines were being manufactured by Maoists.

Security forces in Bihar achieved a significant breakthrough in anti-Naxal operations with the seizure of a large cache of explosive-making materials in Gaya district on Wednesday. Officials report that a special team, comprising members of the Bihar Police, CRPF, and SSB, acted on a tip-off and conducted a successful raid in the Tarchuna forest.

The raid uncovered an alarming array of explosive items including eight cylinders, 15 pressure cookers, 35 batteries, 84 steel containers, and a variety of other components deemed crucial in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and landmines. These were discovered in a cave-like section of the forest, believed to be used by Maoists as a clandestine workshop.

This discovery marks the first time such a significant quantity of raw materials used for explosives has been recovered in the region, according to a statement by Gaya Police. Authorities underscore the find's critical implications for ongoing efforts to disrupt Maoist operations and enhance regional security.

