Security Forces Uncover Maoist Arsenal in Odisha

In a significant crackdown, security forces have confiscated a country-made firearm along with items associated with Maoists during thorough combing operations in Odisha's Kandhamal and Rayagada districts, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

A collaborative team comprising Kandhamal police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the special operations group made the discovery while sweeping through various forest regions under Balliguda and Tumudibandha in Kandhamal, as well as the adjacent Madanpur and Rampur areas within Rayagada last week, according to a statement given by Kandhamal SP Harish BC.

Apart from the weapon, the team recovered Maoist uniforms, medicines, footwear, blankets, umbrellas, and wires, amongst other items, SP Harish added.

(With inputs from agencies.)