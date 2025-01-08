Security Forces Uncover Maoist Arsenal in Odisha
Security personnel seized a country-made gun and Maoist items during combing operations in Odisha's Kandhamal and Rayagada districts. The operations, conducted by Kandhamal police, CRPF, and the special operations group, unearthed weapons, uniforms, and other supplies. The discovery was reported by Kandhamal SP Harish BC.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, security forces have confiscated a country-made firearm along with items associated with Maoists during thorough combing operations in Odisha's Kandhamal and Rayagada districts, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
A collaborative team comprising Kandhamal police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the special operations group made the discovery while sweeping through various forest regions under Balliguda and Tumudibandha in Kandhamal, as well as the adjacent Madanpur and Rampur areas within Rayagada last week, according to a statement given by Kandhamal SP Harish BC.
Apart from the weapon, the team recovered Maoist uniforms, medicines, footwear, blankets, umbrellas, and wires, amongst other items, SP Harish added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Race Against Time: Borewell Rescue Operations in Rajasthan
"Local administration directed to carry out immediate relief operations": CM Dhami on Bhimtal bus accident
SMFG's Record Investment Boosts India Operations
Kannauj Leads the Way: UP's First Fully Digital Police Operations
Israel Seized 85,000 Hezbollah Weapons in Southern Lebanon Operations