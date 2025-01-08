Simultaneous Polls Bill Sparks Federalism Debate
A joint parliamentary committee examining a bill for simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls faces opposition from Congress members. They argue it undermines India's federal structure and constitutional provisions. Key members like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Randeep Surjewala demand empirical studies proving cost reduction claims of simultaneous polling.
A joint parliamentary committee's proposal for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies has provoked strong reactions from Congress members. They claim the bill threatens India's constitutional and federal structure, highlighting the absence of sufficient studies to justify the anticipated cost reductions.
Prominent Congress figures, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Randeep Surjewala, and Manish Tewari, voiced their objections during the panel's inaugural meeting. They emphasized that the proposed law contradicts the Constitution's provisions and questioned the interpretations offered by government suggestions.
Surjewala asserted that the law undermines the federalism concept, citing concerns over GST and state powers. BJP members reportedly defended the bill, contesting assertions from the opposition during the extended session.
