Ceasefire Progress: Israeli Forces Withdraw from Lebanon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed on Wednesday that more than a third of Israeli troops stationed in Lebanon have retreated in line with the recent ceasefire with Hezbollah.

During a press briefing in Paris, Blinken highlighted the effective collaboration between the U.S. and France in overseeing the ceasefire, stating that the monitoring mechanism developed by both nations is performing well.

Despite these positive developments, Blinken acknowledged ongoing difficulties in the region, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance to maintain stability.

