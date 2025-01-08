Ceasefire Progress: Israeli Forces Withdraw from Lebanon
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the withdrawal of over a third of Israeli forces from Lebanon following the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire. Speaking in Paris, Blinken praised the U.S.-France oversight mechanism for effectively managing ceasefire violations, while acknowledging that challenges still exist.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed on Wednesday that more than a third of Israeli troops stationed in Lebanon have retreated in line with the recent ceasefire with Hezbollah.
During a press briefing in Paris, Blinken highlighted the effective collaboration between the U.S. and France in overseeing the ceasefire, stating that the monitoring mechanism developed by both nations is performing well.
Despite these positive developments, Blinken acknowledged ongoing difficulties in the region, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance to maintain stability.
