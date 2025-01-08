Simultaneous Polls Debate: A Constitutional Challenge

A vibrant debate unfolded during the inaugural session of a Joint Parliamentary Committee tasked with examining bills on simultaneous elections. The meeting witnessed opposition MPs denouncing the proposal as an assault on federalism, a cornerstone of India's Constitution.

According to attendees, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra challenged the assumption that holding simultaneous polls would significantly reduce election costs, questioning the government for evidence of such fiscal benefits.

Meanwhile, BJP members defended the initiative as a reflection of the populace's will, recalling historical precedents where simultaneous elections were held. As discussions progressed, concerns continued to swirl around the potential impact on regional representation and constitutional balance.

