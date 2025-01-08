Left Menu

Tragic Triple Homicide in Bengaluru: A Home Guard's Fatal Act

In Bengaluru, a home guard named Gangaraju allegedly killed his wife, daughter, and niece. The victims were found with sharp weapon injuries. Gangaraju surrendered to the police, and the motive remains unclear. Witnesses reported an earlier argument; intoxication is suspected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru as a home guard from the Hebbagodi police station allegedly killed his wife, daughter, and niece. The victims, identified as Bhagya, Navya, and Hemavathi, were found with sharp weapon injuries on Wednesday.

Additional Police Commissioner Bengaluru East, Vikash Kumar, confirmed Gangaraju, aged 42, as the suspect. He reportedly surrendered to the police while still in possession of the weapon used during the crime. The motive for this heinous act is still under investigation, requiring further interrogation to unravel.

The owner of the house where the family lived as tenants for five years described an argument earlier in the day. Police suspect that Gangaraju might have committed the act while under the influence of alcohol, although this remains to be verified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

