Tragic Cake: Three Inmates Die After Consuming Food Essence

In a tragic incident, three inmates from Mysuru prison have succumbed after consuming food essence intended for cake baking, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The deceased Madesh from Satagahalli, and Nagaraj and Ramesh from Chamarajanagar, were discovered only after their health deteriorated, revealing their intake of the substance on December 28.

After initial treatment for abdominal pain in the jail hospital, they were transferred to KR Hospital where they ultimately passed away. The essence, believed to be consumed for a kick, was originally meant for a New Year cake, insiders stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)