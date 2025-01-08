Left Menu

Tragic Cake: Three Inmates Die After Consuming Food Essence

Three inmates in Mysuru prison died after consuming cake food essence. The incident, which claimed the lives of Madesh, Nagaraj, and Ramesh, occurred post-December 28. Initially treated in jail, their condition worsened, leading to their demise at KR Hospital. The essence, sourced for New Year cake, was consumed for a potential kick.

In a tragic incident, three inmates from Mysuru prison have succumbed after consuming food essence intended for cake baking, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The deceased Madesh from Satagahalli, and Nagaraj and Ramesh from Chamarajanagar, were discovered only after their health deteriorated, revealing their intake of the substance on December 28.

After initial treatment for abdominal pain in the jail hospital, they were transferred to KR Hospital where they ultimately passed away. The essence, believed to be consumed for a kick, was originally meant for a New Year cake, insiders stated.

