Drone Delivery: Austrian Glock Pistol Seized at India-Pakistan Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a Glock pistol seemingly delivered by a drone near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district on Wednesday. Officials suspect the 'Made in Austria' firearm was dropped from a drone originating across the border.

The BSF launched a search operation after receiving intelligence about a suspicious package in the region. At approximately 10:45 a.m., BSF personnel discovered a packet containing the Glock pistol, an empty magazine, and one live round near Hardoratan village.

The package was notably wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with an iron ring secured to the pistol grip using a black thread, which officials believe indicates a drone drop. The incident has raised concerns about cross-border arms smuggling via unmanned aerial vehicles.

