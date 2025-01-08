Left Menu

Drone Delivery: Austrian Glock Pistol Seized at India-Pakistan Border

A 'Made in Austria' Glock pistol, suspected to be drone-delivered from Pakistan, was seized by the Border Security Force near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district. The BSF conducted a search after receiving intelligence about a suspicious item, discovering the weapon wrapped in yellow tape.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a Glock pistol seemingly delivered by a drone near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district on Wednesday. Officials suspect the 'Made in Austria' firearm was dropped from a drone originating across the border.

The BSF launched a search operation after receiving intelligence about a suspicious package in the region. At approximately 10:45 a.m., BSF personnel discovered a packet containing the Glock pistol, an empty magazine, and one live round near Hardoratan village.

The package was notably wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with an iron ring secured to the pistol grip using a black thread, which officials believe indicates a drone drop. The incident has raised concerns about cross-border arms smuggling via unmanned aerial vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

