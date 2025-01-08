Drone Delivery: Austrian Glock Pistol Seized at India-Pakistan Border
A 'Made in Austria' Glock pistol, suspected to be drone-delivered from Pakistan, was seized by the Border Security Force near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district. The BSF conducted a search after receiving intelligence about a suspicious item, discovering the weapon wrapped in yellow tape.
- Country:
- India
The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a Glock pistol seemingly delivered by a drone near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district on Wednesday. Officials suspect the 'Made in Austria' firearm was dropped from a drone originating across the border.
The BSF launched a search operation after receiving intelligence about a suspicious package in the region. At approximately 10:45 a.m., BSF personnel discovered a packet containing the Glock pistol, an empty magazine, and one live round near Hardoratan village.
The package was notably wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with an iron ring secured to the pistol grip using a black thread, which officials believe indicates a drone drop. The incident has raised concerns about cross-border arms smuggling via unmanned aerial vehicles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police's Major Breakthrough Against Organized Crime
Punjab's Call to Action: Farmers Rally for Change
If there is law and order situation, you have to deal it with iron hands: SC to Punjab govt.
Punjab Farmers Unite for December 30 Bandh to Demand Change
Medical aid to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal: SC directs Punjab govt to file compliance report by Saturday.