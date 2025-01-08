Punjab Parties Unite Against Centre's Redesignation of Chandigarh Post

In a unified stance, Punjab's political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), have vehemently opposed the Centre's recent decision to re-designate the position of adviser to the Chandigarh administrator as chief secretary. The parties argue that this undermines Punjab's longstanding stake in the Union Territory.

The Union Home Ministry's move to alter the post, previously held by a senior IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, has sparked controversy. Punjab leaders assert that this change is a strategic attempt to weaken Punjab's influence in Chandigarh, a city historically and culturally linked to the state.

Leaders from all sides fear that this decision could further marginalize Punjabi interests in Chandigarh, especially with prior proposals to allocate land to Haryana and changes in officer posting ratios. Calls for the Centre to reconsider the alteration come amid concerns about potential shifts in Chandigarh's governance structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)