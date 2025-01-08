Left Menu

Punjab Parties Unite Against Centre's Redesignation of Chandigarh Post

Political parties in Punjab, including AAP, Congress, and SAD, criticized the Central government's decision to re-designate the adviser to the UT Chandigarh administrator as chief secretary. They claim this move undermines Punjab's historical claim over Chandigarh, a shared capital with Haryana, and dilutes Punjab's influence in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:01 IST
Punjab Parties Unite Against Centre's Redesignation of Chandigarh Post
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a unified stance, Punjab's political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), have vehemently opposed the Centre's recent decision to re-designate the position of adviser to the Chandigarh administrator as chief secretary. The parties argue that this undermines Punjab's longstanding stake in the Union Territory.

The Union Home Ministry's move to alter the post, previously held by a senior IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, has sparked controversy. Punjab leaders assert that this change is a strategic attempt to weaken Punjab's influence in Chandigarh, a city historically and culturally linked to the state.

Leaders from all sides fear that this decision could further marginalize Punjabi interests in Chandigarh, especially with prior proposals to allocate land to Haryana and changes in officer posting ratios. Calls for the Centre to reconsider the alteration come amid concerns about potential shifts in Chandigarh's governance structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025