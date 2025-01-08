Gold Seized in Illegal Betting Case: ED Crackdown Continues

The Enforcement Directorate has made significant developments in the illegal betting case in Indore, recovering gold worth Rs 3.36 crore.

During an operation on January 7, the ED seized gold bullion weighing 3.50 kilograms with foreign markings, along with 750 grams of jewelry, from a bank locker owned by Sanjay Agrawal. The search was part of an investigation based on a Ujjain Police FIR concerning illegal cricket and tennis betting.

Investigation by the ED revealed Piyush Chopra and associates ran an extensive illegal cricket betting operation using SIM cards obtained with fake documents. Earlier, searches were also conducted in Indore, Ujjain, and Ludhiana under PMLA provisions, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)