Hair Snipping Incident Shocks Mumbai Commuters

A 35-year-old man was arrested for cutting a woman's hair at Mumbai's Dadar railway station. Dinesh Gaikwad, employed at a private firm, reportedly targeted the woman due to her long hair. The incident led to a molestation case against Gaikwad, now in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) have apprehended a man accused of cutting a woman commuter's hair at Dadar railway station.

The suspect, Dinesh Gaikwad, employed at a private firm, was captured at Mumbai Central station following the incident. Gaikwad admitted he disliked the victim's long hair.

The crime occurred as the woman navigated through Dadar station's western line. Despite her efforts to pursue the culprit, the crowded conditions allowed him to evade capture. Authorities have filed a molestation charge based on the woman's account, and Gaikwad remains in judicial custody.

