Hair Snipping Incident Shocks Mumbai Commuters

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have apprehended a man accused of cutting a woman commuter's hair at Dadar railway station.

The suspect, Dinesh Gaikwad, employed at a private firm, was captured at Mumbai Central station following the incident. Gaikwad admitted he disliked the victim's long hair.

The crime occurred as the woman navigated through Dadar station's western line. Despite her efforts to pursue the culprit, the crowded conditions allowed him to evade capture. Authorities have filed a molestation charge based on the woman's account, and Gaikwad remains in judicial custody.

