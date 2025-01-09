Left Menu

Sudan's RSF Leaders Sanctioned Amid Genocide Determination

The United States has accused Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias of committing genocide, imposing sanctions on the group's leader. The RSF is criticized for violence against civilians amid an ongoing conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions in Sudan.

The United States has officially determined that members of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and associated militias have committed genocide, leading to sanctions against the group's leader. These actions highlight the RSF's strategies to validate its authority and control as the paramilitary group expands its territorial influence.

Despite the RSF's denial of harming civilians, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined the group's continued attacks on civilian populations, revealing systematic ethnic-based violence. The sanctions target RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, and his financial assets.

As humanitarian conditions worsen in Sudan, with both the army and RSF held accountable, international pressure mounts for a political resolution. The measures against Dagalo aim to curb his influence, although some analysts view these actions as a symbolic administrative stance during a leadership transition in the U.S.

