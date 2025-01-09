Sudan's RSF Leaders Sanctioned Amid Genocide Determination
The United States has accused Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias of committing genocide, imposing sanctions on the group's leader. The RSF is criticized for violence against civilians amid an ongoing conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions in Sudan.
The United States has officially determined that members of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and associated militias have committed genocide, leading to sanctions against the group's leader. These actions highlight the RSF's strategies to validate its authority and control as the paramilitary group expands its territorial influence.
Despite the RSF's denial of harming civilians, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined the group's continued attacks on civilian populations, revealing systematic ethnic-based violence. The sanctions target RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, and his financial assets.
As humanitarian conditions worsen in Sudan, with both the army and RSF held accountable, international pressure mounts for a political resolution. The measures against Dagalo aim to curb his influence, although some analysts view these actions as a symbolic administrative stance during a leadership transition in the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Result of violence is only destruction...": UPPL chief Pramod Boro
Delhi's 2024: A Year of Threats, Violence, and Controversies
UN Expert Urges Global Action Following Mazan Rape Trial, Highlights Epidemic of Sexual Violence
Panic in Imphal: Villages Targeted in Manipur Violence
Silicon Valley's 'Ask Yunus Why' Campaign Raises Awareness on Anti-Hindu Violence