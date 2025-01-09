Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Custodial Death and Alleged Police Misconduct

Family members demand justice after a man's death allegedly in police custody during a raid. Police deny these claims, stating that the accused collapsed while fleeing. The incident sparked protests demanding an investigation and compensation. A video of the DSP dismissing these demands has intensified the outrage.

09-01-2025
In Lakhimpur, tensions rise as family members accuse the police of custodial death, demanding action and compensation after Ramachandra, a suspect in illicit liquor production, died under controversial circumstances during a raid.

A video surfaced showing DSP PP Singh dismissing the family's demands, adding fuel to the growing outrage and protests.

Authorities assert Ramachandra's collapse occurred while fleeing, and maintain investigations are underway. Meanwhile, community members refuse to perform last rites until compensation and accountability are addressed.

