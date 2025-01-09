Controversy Brews Over Custodial Death and Alleged Police Misconduct

In Lakhimpur, tensions rise as family members accuse the police of custodial death, demanding action and compensation after Ramachandra, a suspect in illicit liquor production, died under controversial circumstances during a raid.

A video surfaced showing DSP PP Singh dismissing the family's demands, adding fuel to the growing outrage and protests.

Authorities assert Ramachandra's collapse occurred while fleeing, and maintain investigations are underway. Meanwhile, community members refuse to perform last rites until compensation and accountability are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)