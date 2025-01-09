Left Menu

Gunfire Erupts Near Chad's Presidential Palace

Gunfire erupted near the presidency in N'Djamena, Chad, as military convoys moved towards the presidential headquarters. Authorities have not commented on the incident, but reports from a security source indicate an attack on the interior of the presidential compound. Residents report hearing intense gunfire.

Gunfire erupted near the presidency in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, on Wednesday evening, according to reports from local residents.

Military convoys were seen heading toward the presidential headquarters of the Central African country. Authorities have yet to make an official comment regarding the situation.

AFP reported, citing a security source, that armed men attacked the interior of the presidential compound. Residents, such as Abbas Mahamout Seid, found themselves trapped as gunfire echoed and military vehicles converged on the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

