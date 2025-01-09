Gunfire Erupts Near Chad's Presidential Palace

Gunfire erupted near the presidency in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, on Wednesday evening, according to reports from local residents.

Military convoys were seen heading toward the presidential headquarters of the Central African country. Authorities have yet to make an official comment regarding the situation.

AFP reported, citing a security source, that armed men attacked the interior of the presidential compound. Residents, such as Abbas Mahamout Seid, found themselves trapped as gunfire echoed and military vehicles converged on the area.

