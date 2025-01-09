Left Menu

Calm Restored After Brief Gunfire Incident at Chad's Presidency

The spokesperson for Chad's government assured that the presidency situation was stable after gunfire near the building in N'Djamena. Abderaman Koulamallah emphasized that it was a minor incident and efforts to destabilize the area were swiftly neutralized.

  • Country:
  • Chad

The government of Chad has confirmed that the situation around the presidential building in N'Djamena is stable following reports of gunfire on Wednesday evening.

According to government spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah, the incident was minor, and order was restored quickly. Koulamallah posted a video statement on Facebook to assure the public about the control over the situation.

He further claimed that any attempt to destabilize the area around the presidency has been effectively thwarted, ensuring calm has been maintained.

