Calm Restored After Brief Gunfire Incident at Chad's Presidency
The spokesperson for Chad's government assured that the presidency situation was stable after gunfire near the building in N'Djamena. Abderaman Koulamallah emphasized that it was a minor incident and efforts to destabilize the area were swiftly neutralized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | N'djamena | Updated: 09-01-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 02:23 IST
- Country:
- Chad
The government of Chad has confirmed that the situation around the presidential building in N'Djamena is stable following reports of gunfire on Wednesday evening.
According to government spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah, the incident was minor, and order was restored quickly. Koulamallah posted a video statement on Facebook to assure the public about the control over the situation.
He further claimed that any attempt to destabilize the area around the presidency has been effectively thwarted, ensuring calm has been maintained.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam CM Sarma reviews progress of various government initiatives in Sadiya
Pakistan: Imran Khan seeks meeting with PTI negotiation team before talks with government
Akhilesh Yadav questions BJP government's preparedness for Mahakumbh, offers help
PM Modi slams past Congress governments for delaying projects by 35-40 years even after foundation stones were laid.
VHP Launches 'Jagran Abhiyan' to Free Temples from Government Control