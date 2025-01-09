Trump Appeals to Supreme Court in Hush Money Case

President-elect Donald Trump has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the upcoming sentencing linked to his hush money case in New York.

The plea to the nation's apex court follows New York courts refusing to delay the sentencing by Judge Juan M. Merchan. Trump's legal team contends that a conviction before his inauguration could unjustly impede his forthcoming presidential duties.

Prosecutors, due to submit a response, initially charged Trump with 34 felonies relating to falsifying business records. Trump denies any wrongdoing. Adding weight to their defense, Trump's attorneys cite a Supreme Court ruling that grants presidents broad immunity from prosecution for actions while in office, supporting their call to overturn the conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)