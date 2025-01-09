Left Menu

Trump Appeals to Supreme Court in Hush Money Case

Donald Trump is requesting the Supreme Court to halt the sentencing in his hush money case, citing the impact on presidential duties. His legal team argues the conviction should be overturned due to presidential immunity. The Manhattan district attorney is expected to respond soon.

President-elect Donald Trump has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the upcoming sentencing linked to his hush money case in New York.

The plea to the nation's apex court follows New York courts refusing to delay the sentencing by Judge Juan M. Merchan. Trump's legal team contends that a conviction before his inauguration could unjustly impede his forthcoming presidential duties.

Prosecutors, due to submit a response, initially charged Trump with 34 felonies relating to falsifying business records. Trump denies any wrongdoing. Adding weight to their defense, Trump's attorneys cite a Supreme Court ruling that grants presidents broad immunity from prosecution for actions while in office, supporting their call to overturn the conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

