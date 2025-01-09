Bribery Controversy: Judge Seeks Pre-Arrest Bail in High-Profile Case

A sessions court judge in Maharashtra, Dhananjay Nikam, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking pre-arrest bail following serious bribery allegations. The state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has accused him of demanding a Rs 5 lakh bribe to grant bail in a cheating case.

Justice N R Borkar from the High Court is set to hear the case on January 15. Nikam's defense, presented by advocate Viresh Purwant, denies any wrongdoing, arguing the FIR lacks direct evidence of bribe solicitation. The petition highlights that the judge was unavailable or unaware during key events.

The ACB's investigation claims the bribe was solicited by two associates linked to Nikam. Despite these allegations, Nikam maintains he neither avoided the bail hearing nor offered favorable orders during that period. The case has drawn attention to potential judicial corruption and procedural integrity.

