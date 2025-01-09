Tenyimi Union Stands Firm Against Border Fencing

The Tenyimi Union Nagaland (TUN), representing five major Naga tribes, has voiced strong opposition to the Indian government's plan to fence the Indo-Myanmar border. The union argues that this move will severely impact the livelihoods and cultural connections of the Naga people.

The TUN, comprising the Angami, Chakhesang, Pochury, Rengma, and Zeliang tribes, asserts that the border fence will dismantle economic connections and isolate communities. This, they claim, will restrict access to essential services like education and healthcare.

In a statement, TUN president Kekhwengulo Lea emphasized the fence as an attack on Naga identity and dignity. The union urges the government to reconsider, highlighting the need to protect ancestral lands and uphold the Naga people's rights, calling for a united front against the proposed construction.

