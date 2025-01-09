Tragedy at Shambhu: Farmers' Protest Takes a Dark Turn

A tragic turn of events unfolded at the Shambhu border as a 55-year-old farmer, Resham Singh, was alleged to have taken his own life by consuming a poisonous substance. This incident marks the second such case within three weeks at the protest site where farmers demand governmental assurance on Minimum Support Price for crops.

Originating from Pahuwind, in the Tarn Taran district, Singh succumbed to his condition after being rushed to Rajindra hospital in Patiala. He had been a part of the persistent protests along the Punjab and Haryana border, voicing discontent against the Central government's inaction, according to farmer leader Tejvir Singh.

This unfortunate episode follows the suicide of farmer Ranjodh Singh on December 18. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his fast-unto-death since November 26 at the Khanauri border in another distressing chapter of the movement organized by Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

