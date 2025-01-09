Left Menu

Tragedy at Shambhu: Farmers' Protest Takes a Dark Turn

A 55-year-old farmer, Resham Singh, committed suicide at the Shambhu border amid ongoing protests demanding the Centre guarantee Minimum Support Price for crops. This incident marks the second suicide within three weeks. Farmer leaders express frustration over the unresolved issues with the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 09-01-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:26 IST
Tragedy at Shambhu: Farmers' Protest Takes a Dark Turn
Farmer
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic turn of events unfolded at the Shambhu border as a 55-year-old farmer, Resham Singh, was alleged to have taken his own life by consuming a poisonous substance. This incident marks the second such case within three weeks at the protest site where farmers demand governmental assurance on Minimum Support Price for crops.

Originating from Pahuwind, in the Tarn Taran district, Singh succumbed to his condition after being rushed to Rajindra hospital in Patiala. He had been a part of the persistent protests along the Punjab and Haryana border, voicing discontent against the Central government's inaction, according to farmer leader Tejvir Singh.

This unfortunate episode follows the suicide of farmer Ranjodh Singh on December 18. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his fast-unto-death since November 26 at the Khanauri border in another distressing chapter of the movement organized by Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025