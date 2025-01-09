Impeachment Turmoil: South Korea's Constitutional Crisis

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is at the center of a constitutional crisis, as the country's highest court weighs his impeachment. Yoon has stated he will abide by the court's decision, even if it results in his removal from office.

Amidst allegations of orchestrating martial law, which led to his suspension, Yoon has ignored court requests for legal briefs but expressed willingness to defend himself personally. His defiance continues against a separate criminal investigation, where he sees his possible arrest as politically motivated.

Public protests for and against Yoon's arrest intensify as political tensions rise. In freezing weather, supporters show up at Yoon's residence, showcasing the gravity of the national divide. The unfolding events are seen as a clash between free democracy advocates and opposing ideologies.

