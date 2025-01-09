Turkish-U.S. Talks Focus on Syrian Stability, Terrorist Groups
Turkish officials will discuss Syria's stability and security with U.S. Under Secretary of State John Bass in Ankara. The Turkish government wants the removal of terrorist groups to achieve this aim, warning of a possible military offensive if Kurdish militia demands are unmet.
Discussions between Turkish officials and U.S. Under Secretary of State John Bass in Ankara this week will center on achieving stability and security in Syria, according to a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry. The talks are driven by Turkey's insistence that the region must be cleared of terrorist groups.
Bass's visit occurs amidst warnings from Turkey about a cross-border military action into northeastern Syria, targeting the Kurdish YPG militia if their demands are not addressed. The YPG leads the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, pivotal in the fight against Islamic State. However, Ankara sees the group as terrorists and demands their disbandment.
Key topics on the agenda during Bass's Thursday and Friday meetings with Turkish deputy foreign ministers will include steps toward a stable and secure Syria and fostering an inclusive government. Discussions may also address expanding U.S. sanctions exemptions to aid Syrian reconstruction. Ankara's request for Washington to cease supporting the YPG is also expected to be a priority.
