Debunking Rumors: No Reinvestigation into 1978 Sambhal Riots

The Uttar Pradesh Police clarified that rumors about a reinvestigation into the 1978 Sambhal communal riots are false. Superintendent Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed no such development is occurring. MLC Shreesh Chandra Sharma requested information, prompting data compilation for governmental review amid recent tensions from November's local violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Police addressed reports suggesting a new investigation into the 1978 Sambhal communal riots, which had resulted in several casualties.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police, Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, refuted the claims, calling them misleading and confirming that no reinvestigation is underway. This announcement came after rumors circulated on social media.

Recent tensions have escalated in Sambhal due to violence on November 24, during a court-ordered survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, leading to four deaths and many injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

