Mystery Surrounds Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's Murder

In a chilling case of violence and potential political intrigue, Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was brutally slain. Allegedly, the murder was linked to his opposition to extortion threats against a local energy project.

Brother of the deceased, Dhananjay Deshmukh, on Thursday voiced his suspicion of political patronage shielding the culprits, emphasizing the crime couldn't have occurred without such backing. At a protest in Paithan, demands for arrest and strict punishment of all involved were echoed by locals.

The investigation, which has led to the arrest of seven individuals, continues as one suspect remains on the run. Authorities, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have vowed to bring justice, ensuring that all responsible will face consequences.

