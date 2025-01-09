Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's Murder

Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch in Beed district, was murdered allegedly over extortion attempts. His brother, Dhananjay Deshmukh, suspects political backing for the killers. Despite seven arrests, one accused is still absconding. A protest demanded justice, while officials pledged a thorough investigation.

Updated: 09-01-2025 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a chilling case of violence and potential political intrigue, Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was brutally slain. Allegedly, the murder was linked to his opposition to extortion threats against a local energy project.

Brother of the deceased, Dhananjay Deshmukh, on Thursday voiced his suspicion of political patronage shielding the culprits, emphasizing the crime couldn't have occurred without such backing. At a protest in Paithan, demands for arrest and strict punishment of all involved were echoed by locals.

The investigation, which has led to the arrest of seven individuals, continues as one suspect remains on the run. Authorities, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have vowed to bring justice, ensuring that all responsible will face consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

