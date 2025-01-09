Tensions Escalate Amid Ceasefire Talks in Gaza

Efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza have seen some progress, though challenges persist. Mediation led by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt continues amid ongoing military strikes.

While at least 17 people were reported killed in recent Israeli military actions, negotiators remain engaged in extensive talks aimed at narrowing divides over key issues.

As President-elect Donald Trump warns of repercussions if hostages aren't freed by his inauguration, the urgency to reach an accord mounts, with significant humanitarian concerns impacting Gaza's civilian population.

(With inputs from agencies.)