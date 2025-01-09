Massive Security Overhaul in Delhi Ahead of Republic Day
Over 50 paramilitary companies and thousands of police will secure Delhi for Republic Day and Assembly polls, following a coordination meeting chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. Intensified anti-terror measures and stringent vigilance on polling booths and illicit activities highlight preparations to ensure public safety and event security.
More than 50 companies of paramilitary forces and over 5,000 police personnel will be deployed across Delhi in preparation for Republic Day and the upcoming Assembly elections, authorities confirmed on Thursday.
An inter-state coordination meeting was conducted by Delhi Police on Wednesday with various law enforcement agencies to discuss security arrangements in the capital. The meeting, led by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, included senior police officers from multiple states who discussed enhancing anti-terror measures, public safety protocols, and monitoring illegal activities.
Security measures include extensive use of human and technical intelligence, bolstered paramilitary presence in sensitive areas, and high-tech surveillance like AI-enabled cameras to secure events and prevent disruptions. The police are on high alert for potential threats, illegal liquor distribution, and arms smuggling, with both Republic Day and election security as top priorities.
