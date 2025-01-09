Left Menu

Charges Filed in Jail Assault Scandal

A case of attempted rape has been registered against Jitendra Kashyap, former jailer of Baghpat District Jail, following a female officer's allegations. Investigations are underway but Kashyap has not been arrested. CCTV footage and the complainant's medical examination are part of the inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:05 IST
Charges Filed in Jail Assault Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An attempted rape charge against Jitendra Kashyap, former jailer at Baghpat District Jail, has been filed after allegations surfaced from a female officer. The police confirmed the initiation of an investigation, although the accused remains at large.

Khekra Station House Officer Kailash Chandra announced the case was registered following a written complaint from the officer. Despite the case's progress, police have yet to detain Kashyap. The officer's medical report is complete, and her court statement awaits. Further scrutiny of CCTV footage from the jail is expected to follow.

In the intelligence report, the accused was alleged to have behaved inappropriately and attempted to assault the officer on January 1, with the misconduct occurring after Jitendra Kashyap assumed additional responsibilities post the retirement of Vishnukant Mishra as Jail Superintendent. Kashyap was suspended based on an inquiry report, and jailer Shailesh Singh has since taken charge at Baghpat District Jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025