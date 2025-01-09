Charges Filed in Jail Assault Scandal

An attempted rape charge against Jitendra Kashyap, former jailer at Baghpat District Jail, has been filed after allegations surfaced from a female officer. The police confirmed the initiation of an investigation, although the accused remains at large.

Khekra Station House Officer Kailash Chandra announced the case was registered following a written complaint from the officer. Despite the case's progress, police have yet to detain Kashyap. The officer's medical report is complete, and her court statement awaits. Further scrutiny of CCTV footage from the jail is expected to follow.

In the intelligence report, the accused was alleged to have behaved inappropriately and attempted to assault the officer on January 1, with the misconduct occurring after Jitendra Kashyap assumed additional responsibilities post the retirement of Vishnukant Mishra as Jail Superintendent. Kashyap was suspended based on an inquiry report, and jailer Shailesh Singh has since taken charge at Baghpat District Jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)