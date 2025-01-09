Himachal Pradesh Cabinet's Progressive Reforms: A New Era of Inclusive Development

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet has taken significant steps towards social welfare by expanding eligibility for the Below Poverty Line (BPL) list. Families led by women, those with no adult members between 18-59 years, or where the head has a substantial disability are now included. In addition, those who worked for 100 days under MNREGA or are dealing with chronic diseases are also eligible.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a special task force has been established to address drug abuse and dismantle organized crime networks. The state is poised to take a comprehensive and multifaceted approach to these pressing issues.

The cabinet's agenda also included amending the Indian Stamp Act and renaming the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration to honor Dr. Manmohan Singh. The administration acknowledged his contributions, such as the Atal Tunnel and key educational institutions, which have been pivotal to the state's progress.

