Controversy Erupts As Maratha Activist Faces Charges Over Remarks

In Maharashtra's Latur district, police have filed a case against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. The charges stem from alleged derogatory comments made about state minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde and his community during a public rally, according to officials.

The complaint was registered at Kingaon police station in Ahmedpur taluka on Tuesday. The allegations, made by Kishor Munde, a supporter of the minister, claim that Jarange's statements at a January 4 rally in Parbhani were objectionable and offensive to the Vanjari community.

An all-party protest in Parbhani on the same date underscored demands for expedited investigation into the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a village sarpanch. The rally also saw calls for Dhananjay Munde's resignation amid alleged connections to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)