Controversy Erupts As Maratha Activist Faces Charges Over Remarks
In Maharashtra's Latur district, activist Manoj Jarange faces charges for alleged derogatory remarks against state minister Dhananjay Munde and his community. The complaint, lodged at Kingaon police station, cites statements made at a January 4 rally. The event also focused on a contentious murder case.
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra's Latur district, police have filed a case against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. The charges stem from alleged derogatory comments made about state minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde and his community during a public rally, according to officials.
The complaint was registered at Kingaon police station in Ahmedpur taluka on Tuesday. The allegations, made by Kishor Munde, a supporter of the minister, claim that Jarange's statements at a January 4 rally in Parbhani were objectionable and offensive to the Vanjari community.
An all-party protest in Parbhani on the same date underscored demands for expedited investigation into the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a village sarpanch. The rally also saw calls for Dhananjay Munde's resignation amid alleged connections to the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
