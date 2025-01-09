Cross-Border Cooperation: BSF and BGB Address Border Tensions
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India's Border Security Force (BSF) held an informal meeting to discuss mutual cooperation and address border management issues amidst tensions over border fencing. The meeting aimed to prevent illegal crossings, combat cross-border crimes, and ensure a peaceful environment along the Indo-Bangladesh border.
- India
The India-Bangladesh border has recently become a focal point of discussion following the Border Guard Bangladesh's (BGB) objections over fencing construction by the Border Security Force (BSF). On Thursday, the two forces engaged in an informal meeting at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.
This pre-scheduled meeting, spearheaded by BSF South Bengal Frontier inspector-general Maninder PS Pawar and BGB brigadier-general Mohammad Humayun Kabir, sought to bolster cooperation and enhance cross-border coordination. Discussions centered on effective border management, combating cross-border crimes, and fostering a peaceful regional environment.
In light of recent disagreements, the meeting highlighted the importance of mutual cooperation. Both BSF and BGB officials underscored their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and jointly addressing border challenges. Resolution of such issues, like the paused fence work in Malda, underscores their cooperative spirit.
