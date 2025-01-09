Left Menu

Cross-Border Cooperation: BSF and BGB Address Border Tensions

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India's Border Security Force (BSF) held an informal meeting to discuss mutual cooperation and address border management issues amidst tensions over border fencing. The meeting aimed to prevent illegal crossings, combat cross-border crimes, and ensure a peaceful environment along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:46 IST
Cross-Border Cooperation: BSF and BGB Address Border Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India-Bangladesh border has recently become a focal point of discussion following the Border Guard Bangladesh's (BGB) objections over fencing construction by the Border Security Force (BSF). On Thursday, the two forces engaged in an informal meeting at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

This pre-scheduled meeting, spearheaded by BSF South Bengal Frontier inspector-general Maninder PS Pawar and BGB brigadier-general Mohammad Humayun Kabir, sought to bolster cooperation and enhance cross-border coordination. Discussions centered on effective border management, combating cross-border crimes, and fostering a peaceful regional environment.

In light of recent disagreements, the meeting highlighted the importance of mutual cooperation. Both BSF and BGB officials underscored their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and jointly addressing border challenges. Resolution of such issues, like the paused fence work in Malda, underscores their cooperative spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025