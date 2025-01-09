Left Menu

Assam's Mining Tragedy Sparks Outcry Over Government Negligence

The opposition criticized the Assam government over a mining tragedy, citing administrative negligence. Multiple agencies are conducting rescue operations in a rat-hole coal mine in Dima Hasao. Political parties demand a judicial probe and strict actions against those responsible for the illegal mining operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:32 IST
Assam's Mining Tragedy Sparks Outcry Over Government Negligence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Assam government's role in a tragic mining incident has come under fire from the opposition, who allege 'utter negligence' led to the disaster, and are calling for a judicial probe to hold those responsible accountable.

Congress and CPI(M) affiliates staged protests, demanding government action after eight miners went missing following a flood in a Dima Hasao illegal rat-hole coal mine. The opposition alleges a lack of government response and calls for arresting coal syndicate members involved in illegal operations across the region.

The BJP-led administration faces accusations of shielding illegal activities, with demands escalating for a high-level investigation to uncover the truth behind ongoing illegal mining practices defying bans by the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

