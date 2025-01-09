Goa's Heads of Departments to Tune into 'Mann Ki Baat'

The BJP government in Goa has mandated that the heads of all its departments must listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast. This directive, issued by Under Secretary Shreyas D'Silva, encourages departmental leaders to draw inspiration and adopt recommended practices shared in the program.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant shared the circular on social media, emphasizing that 'Mann Ki Baat' highlights citizen ideas and governance practices that drive societal change. Sawant believes that these success stories could improve governance and service delivery in Goa.

Sawant reiterated Goa's role as a leader in progressive governance and detailed his vision for a self-sufficient state through the 'Swayampurna Goa' initiative. He emphasized the importance of adopting innovative practices from across India to promote ease of living and business, moving towards a developed Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)