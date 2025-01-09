Ajit Pawar Criticizes Pune Police Over Inadequate Crime Control
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticized Pune police for failing to curb crime, despite substantial infrastructural support and no political interference. The city faces a rise in violence from 'koyta' gangs. Pawar insisted senior police officers must acknowledge shortcomings and improve control over crime for citizen safety.
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, has publicly expressed concerns over the Pune police's inability to curb criminal activities, despite receiving ample infrastructural support and facing no political hindrance.
The city, often troubled by the violent activities of 'koyta' gangs, remains uneasy as these groups perpetuate acts of violence with large blade-like weapons. The frequent recording of these incidents on CCTV only adds to the prevailing sense of fear among the populace.
Pawar emphasized the urgent need for police accountability and improvement, indicating that senior officers should either confront these challenges effectively or face replacement for failing to ensure the safety of citizens.
