Crackdown in Samba: Duo Arrested with Heroin

In a significant bust in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police have arrested two individuals found with heroin. The arrest took place on Thursday, shedding light on the ongoing drug issues in the region.

Identified as Talib Ahmad Mochi and Arshad Ahmad Shah, the accused were intercepted while traveling in an Alto car at Bari Brahmana. Police acted swiftly upon receiving credible information, leading to the recovery of the drugs.

A case has been formally registered at the Bari Brahmana Police Station, and authorities have commenced a thorough investigation to unravel further connections in the drug trade. This arrest marks a critical step in combating drug-related crimes in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)