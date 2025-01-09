Left Menu

Italy's Telecom Security: Meloni's Strategic Talks with SpaceX

Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni confirmed discussions with SpaceX for Italy's telecom security, amidst controversy. Meloni denied a private deal with Musk, stressing national interests. SpaceX could provide encryption services for Italy's military and emergency communications if a deal is reached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:59 IST
Amid growing scrutiny, Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni confirmed her government is in discussions with Elon Musk's SpaceX regarding the nation's telecom security infrastructure.

At a press conference, Meloni refuted claims of private negotiations with Musk, instead emphasizing that national interest remains paramount in these deliberations. The potential deal, valued at €1.5 billion over five years, incited debate among opposition parties concerned about entrusting sensitive communications to a Musk-led entity.

If finalized, the agreement would see SpaceX provide Italy with encryption services critical for military and emergency operations. Despite the controversy, Meloni insists the government is only in exploratory talks, weighing the lack of public technological alternatives against safeguarding sensitive data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

