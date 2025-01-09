Italy's Telecom Security: Meloni's Strategic Talks with SpaceX
Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni confirmed discussions with SpaceX for Italy's telecom security, amidst controversy. Meloni denied a private deal with Musk, stressing national interests. SpaceX could provide encryption services for Italy's military and emergency communications if a deal is reached.
- Country:
- Italy
Amid growing scrutiny, Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni confirmed her government is in discussions with Elon Musk's SpaceX regarding the nation's telecom security infrastructure.
At a press conference, Meloni refuted claims of private negotiations with Musk, instead emphasizing that national interest remains paramount in these deliberations. The potential deal, valued at €1.5 billion over five years, incited debate among opposition parties concerned about entrusting sensitive communications to a Musk-led entity.
If finalized, the agreement would see SpaceX provide Italy with encryption services critical for military and emergency operations. Despite the controversy, Meloni insists the government is only in exploratory talks, weighing the lack of public technological alternatives against safeguarding sensitive data.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Meloni
- SpaceX
- Musk
- telecom
- security
- Starlink
- government
- encryption
- contract
ALSO READ
UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan
Security forces recover 3.6 kg of explosives in Manipur's Churachandpur
Security forces seize 3.6 kg explosives from under bridge in Manipur's Churachandpur
China and Japan to hold security dialogue next year, Japanese foreign minister says
UPDATE 3-China, Japan foreign ministers agree visit, security dialogue