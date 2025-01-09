Prayers for Recovery: Karia Munda's Hospitalization

RANCHI: The political circle rallied in support as Karia Munda, the former deputy speaker of Lok Sabha and an eminent political figure, remains hospitalized in Bhagwan Mahavir Medica Super Specialty Hospital. On Thursday, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar visited the ailing leader, wishing him a swift recovery and inquiring about his treatment.

During the visit, Governor Gangwar interacted with Munda's medical team, expressing optimism about the steady progress reported by doctors. Union minister Sanjay Seth also paid a visit, expressing concern and seeking assurance from the hospital for optimal care for the revered leader, who is considered a guardian by many in political spheres.

Jagarnath Munda, Karia's son and BJP leader, recounted that his father's admission followed health complaints amid a bout of cold. The doctors' advice led to Munda's current inpatient status, with his long service as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government remembered fondly across political affiliations.

