General Joseph Aoun: Lebanon's Military Leader Ascends to Presidency

General Joseph Aoun, the Lebanese army commander, has become Lebanon's newly elected president, maintaining military neutrality during conflicts and steering the army through economic challenges. He now plays a pivotal role in implementing a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, despite his rare media appearances and statements on political matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

General Joseph Aoun, a distinguished Lebanese army commander, has been elected as the nation's president, filling a two-year-long vacancy. Known for his strategic leadership, Aoun prioritized civil peace amid conflicts, steering the army through Lebanon's financial crisis and maintaining neutrality in the Israel-Hezbollah war.

In 2017, Aoun took command of the army amidst a national economic collapse, which severely impacted soldiers' salaries. Despite the army's losses to Israeli strikes during the conflict with Hezbollah, Aoun avoided direct military action, preserving internal stability and focusing on a ceasefire agreement brokered internationally.

With international support from the U.S. and other allies, Aoun's presidency aligns with efforts to strengthen Lebanese state institutions and curb Hezbollah's influence. Despite his limited media presence, Aoun's leadership style emphasizes reducing political interference within the military and addressing Lebanon's ongoing financial crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

