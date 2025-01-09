New Hope for Lebanon: Joseph Aoun Elected President

In a landmark decision, Lebanon's parliament has elected army commander Joseph Aoun as the country's new president, successfully concluding more than two years of political stalemate. This marks the 13th parliamentary attempt at finding a suitable successor following Michel Aoun's term expiration in October 2022.

The decision arrives on the heels of a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, emphasizing the urgency of international collaboration for Lebanon's reconstruction. As Lebanon rebuilds, Aoun's election is seen as a strategic move, as he is favored by both the United States and Saudi Arabia, key players in the region's geopolitical landscape.

With significant international backing, Lebanon looks forward to leveraging this global support toward ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli forces from its southern territories and securing necessary aid for the post-war rebuilding process, fulfilling the conditions of the ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)