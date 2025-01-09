Balancing Diplomacy: Poland’s Efforts to Host Netanyahu at Auschwitz Anniversary
Poland's President Andrzej Duda urges the government to ensure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attendance at the Auschwitz liberation anniversary without risking arrest. The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant against Netanyahu related to war crimes, complicating his travel due to Poland's ICC obligations.
Poland's President Andrzej Duda has made a public appeal to ensure the safe attendance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Auschwitz's 80th liberation anniversary, amidst international legal complexities and ICC obligations.
Netanyahu faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for war crimes during the Gaza conflict, which complicates his ability to travel to Poland, a country bound by ICC treaty obligations to detain him.
Despite these legal challenges, President Duda has tasked Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government with safeguarding Netanyahu's participation in the significant commemoration, emphasizing the importance of representation without legal repercussions.
