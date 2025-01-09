Security Forces Foil Terror Plot in Kulgam

In a significant security operation, forces have successfully thwarted a potential terror plot in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir by arresting three men linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The arrests were made during an operation by a joint team comprising police, army, and CRPF personnel.

The suspects, identified as Ubaid Khursheed Khanday, Maqsood Ahmad Bhat, and Umer Bashir, hail from Thokerpora in Kulgam. They were apprehended after an FIR was filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Qaimoh police station.

The team also seized a cache of arms, including AK-series rifles and grenades, suggesting plans for major terror activities in the district. The intervention highlights ongoing efforts to maintain security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)