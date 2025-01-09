Security Forces Foil Terror Plot in Kulgam
Security forces in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, arrested three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Identified as Ubaid Khursheed Khanday, Maqsood Ahmad Bhat, and Umer Bashir, they were found with arms and planning major attacks. Weapons recovered include rifles and grenades.
- Country:
- India
In a significant security operation, forces have successfully thwarted a potential terror plot in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir by arresting three men linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The arrests were made during an operation by a joint team comprising police, army, and CRPF personnel.
The suspects, identified as Ubaid Khursheed Khanday, Maqsood Ahmad Bhat, and Umer Bashir, hail from Thokerpora in Kulgam. They were apprehended after an FIR was filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Qaimoh police station.
The team also seized a cache of arms, including AK-series rifles and grenades, suggesting plans for major terror activities in the district. The intervention highlights ongoing efforts to maintain security in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen, army says
UPDATE 2-Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen, army says
Security forces recover 3.6 kg of explosives in Manipur's Churachandpur
Security forces seize 3.6 kg explosives from under bridge in Manipur's Churachandpur
Russia accuses NATO of trying to turn Moldova into a logistical centre to supply Ukrainian army