Judicial Inquiry Ordered for Tirupati Stampede Tragedy

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has called for a judicial inquiry into a stampede in Tirupati that resulted in six deaths and numerous injuries. Several officials were replaced, and monetary compensation was announced for victims. The incident exposed administrative flaws in managing the festival crowd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the tragic stampede that claimed six lives and left dozens injured in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a judicial inquiry. This decision follows the reassignment of three senior officials, including the local district Superintendent of Police.

During a press conference, Naidu conveyed his dissatisfaction with the current administration, noting lapses in monitoring mechanisms that should have ensured safety in Tirupati. As a result, two officers, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, have been suspended for negligence.

Reflecting on the incident, Naidu expressed his condolences and declared an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. The unfortunate event, attributed to overcrowding at a token distribution site for a temple festival, has prompted a call for systemic administrative reforms.

