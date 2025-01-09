Beed's Crime Chronicle: From Extortion to Gun Licences

The district of Beed, Maharashtra, a focal point of concern since the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in December, recorded 40 murders in 2024, a reduction from the 64 cases in the previous year, according to police reports.

In contrast, attempted murder cases surged from 165 in 2023 to 191 in 2024. Deshmukh's murder, tied to his opposition to an extortion scheme involving an energy firm, is under probe by a special CID team.

Social activists and political opposition have severely criticized Beed police, emphasizing the poor law and order situation, extortion scandals, and the inappropriate issuance of gun licences. A total of 236 gun licences are currently under review for cancellation, reflecting the urgent need to address these ongoing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)