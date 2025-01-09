Left Menu

Lebanon's New Presidential Era: A Turning Point for Reform

The election of a new Lebanese president is a pivotal moment for the nation, according to France's Foreign Ministry. The focus now shifts to appointing a government capable of implementing crucial reforms to ensure Lebanon's economic recovery, stability, security, and sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The election of a new president in Lebanon marks a significant turning point for the nation, France's Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

Spokesperson Christophe Lemoine emphasized the critical need for appointing a government ready to carry out reforms vital for Lebanon's economic revival and stability.

France urged Lebanese leaders to commit to necessary efforts to uphold the country's security and sovereignty, reinforcing international calls for solid governance and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

