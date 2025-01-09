Delhi High Court Orders Removal of Deepfake Videos of Dr. Naresh Trehan

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive for the immediate removal of deepfake videos featuring Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairperson of Medanta Hospital, from social media platforms.

Justice Mini Pushkarna noted that if the individuals responsible for posting or sharing these videos don't delete them within a day, social media companies must comply within 36 hours after receiving the court's order.

This interim ruling came in response to a request from Medanta Hospital and Dr. Trehan, seeking to halt the spread of manipulated videos allegedly showing him advising on questionable medical remedies, which could potentially deceive the public into purchasing unverified products.

(With inputs from agencies.)