Left Menu

Meloni's Diplomatic Dance: Bridging Europe and Trump's America

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expresses confidence that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will protect Western interests. Meloni's recent discussion in Florida with Trump bolstered her belief. Despite concerns over Trump's foreign policies, she anticipates strong U.S.-Europe relations and ongoing support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:14 IST
Meloni's Diplomatic Dance: Bridging Europe and Trump's America
Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will safeguard Western interests upon assuming office. Meloni, a notable European ally of Trump, expressed her views during a press conference following secret talks in Florida with the incoming president.

Meloni confirmed her intent to attend Trump's inauguration, hoping to strengthen ties between Europe and Washington. She addressed worries surrounding Trump's foreign policy, including his controversial remarks about the Panama Canal and Greenland, assuring that diplomatic strategies would prevent territorial disputes.

Dispelling fears about U.S. disengagement from Ukraine, Meloni emphasized Trump's knack for balancing diplomacy and deterrence, projecting continued support. However, she critiqued Trump's proposed global tariffs, advocating for dialogue between the EU and U.S. to resolve trade issues, while also voicing concerns about NATO defense spending rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025