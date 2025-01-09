Meloni's Diplomatic Dance: Bridging Europe and Trump's America

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will safeguard Western interests upon assuming office. Meloni, a notable European ally of Trump, expressed her views during a press conference following secret talks in Florida with the incoming president.

Meloni confirmed her intent to attend Trump's inauguration, hoping to strengthen ties between Europe and Washington. She addressed worries surrounding Trump's foreign policy, including his controversial remarks about the Panama Canal and Greenland, assuring that diplomatic strategies would prevent territorial disputes.

Dispelling fears about U.S. disengagement from Ukraine, Meloni emphasized Trump's knack for balancing diplomacy and deterrence, projecting continued support. However, she critiqued Trump's proposed global tariffs, advocating for dialogue between the EU and U.S. to resolve trade issues, while also voicing concerns about NATO defense spending rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)