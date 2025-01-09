Left Menu

Trump's Last Stand: Supreme Court Decision Looms

Donald Trump's legal team faces a setback as New York's highest court refuses to delay his sentencing in the hush money case. Now, Trump's last hope rests with the US Supreme Court to block the sentencing scheduled for Friday, despite his denial of wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Albany | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump faces a significant legal battle as New York's highest court declined his request to delay sentencing in the hush money case. Now, the former president-elect turns to the Supreme Court, presenting it as his final opportunity to halt the proceedings scheduled for Friday.

The New York Court of Appeals' decision on Thursday dealt a blow to Trump's defense. A judge dismissed their plea for a hearing, effectively maintaining the original schedule set by Judge Juan M Merchan.

Trump's attorneys swiftly approached the US Supreme Court on Wednesday after exhausting options at the state level. The ex-president's legal woes stem from convictions last May on 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records, charges Trump emphatically denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

