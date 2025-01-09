Trump's Last Stand: Supreme Court Decision Looms

Donald Trump faces a significant legal battle as New York's highest court declined his request to delay sentencing in the hush money case. Now, the former president-elect turns to the Supreme Court, presenting it as his final opportunity to halt the proceedings scheduled for Friday.

The New York Court of Appeals' decision on Thursday dealt a blow to Trump's defense. A judge dismissed their plea for a hearing, effectively maintaining the original schedule set by Judge Juan M Merchan.

Trump's attorneys swiftly approached the US Supreme Court on Wednesday after exhausting options at the state level. The ex-president's legal woes stem from convictions last May on 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records, charges Trump emphatically denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)